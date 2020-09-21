DeChambeau Wins US Open at Winged Foot

Bryson DeChambeau has won the U.S. Open -- the first major championship for golf's long-hitting mad scientist.

He shot 67 on Sunday to finish at 6 under.

Third-round leader Matthew Wolff shot 75 to finish second, six strokes back.

DeChambeau is the third person in history to win an NCAA title, a U.S. Amateur and the U.S. Open.

The others are Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.

DeChambeau was the only player under par in the final round, laughing off Winged Foot's narrow fairways and thick rough with his booming drives that averaged 325 yards.



with files from Canadian Press