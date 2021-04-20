Decision on 40 km/h Residential Speed Limits Deferred for One Year

A decision on lowering speed limits to 40 km/h on residential streets won't come for at least a year.

Windsor City Council deferred the item again Monday, after Mayor Drew Dilkens put forward a motion to have the item folded in with the city's Vision Zero road safety plan.

The majority of council supported the motion with the exception of Councillors Rino Bortolin, Chris Holt, Gary Kaschak, Jim Morrison and Kieran McKenzie

Administration told council the plan is more than a year from completion.

"I want to send it back to administration to review what 40 km/h would look like in the context of Vision Zero, which is what they recommended in the report," says Dilkens.

Bortolin opposed the redundant step of putting the decision off for a year.

"Any Vison Zero document across North America, the first two things other than design of streets, is reducing the speed limit," he says. "I don't think a conversation here today hinders that Vision Zero approach, so I don't think it's prudent to just kick the can down the road again once we've started this discussion."

Kaschak says the delay could push the issue onto future members of council.

"My concern is always on delays because Vision Zero could go into next year and then you're in an election year with this information and we're going to get cut off at a certain point in 2022," he added.

Vision Zero is a road traffic framework that aims to achieve a transportation system with zero fatalities or serious injuries.