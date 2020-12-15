Decision to Allow World Junior Hockey Championship Being Defended

Alberta's chief medical officer of health is defending the province's decision to allow the world junior hockey championship to be played in Edmonton later this month while restrictions and cases mount during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw says her team has worked closely with world junior organizers to ensure the tournament can be safe.

The 10 teams arrived in the Edmonton "bubble" on Sunday night following charter flights.

All teams are in a four-day self-isolation period in individual hotel rooms. After that period and five negative COVID-19 tests, teams can join together for practices.

For the next four weeks in Alberta, restaurants and bars will be limited to takeout and delivery, and casinos, recreation centres, gyms, hair salons and spas must close. Alberta announced a daily record of 1,887 positive tests on Monday.

The world junior hockey championship is scheduled to start Christmas Day with Team Canada playing its first game against Germany on Boxing Day.

With files from the Canadian Press