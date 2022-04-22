Declaration of Emergency ended by Essex County

The County of Essex officially terminated the Declaration of Emergency, which was originally enacted by Warden Gary McNamara back on March 22, 2020 in response to COVID-19 and rising water levels in the Great Lakes basin.

Officials say the declaration ended at 9 a.m. on Thursday.

McNamara says while we're no longer in a declared state of emergency in response to the pandemic, it's still imperative that none of us let our guard down because COVID-19 continues to circulate in the community.

"It's likely to do so for the foreseeable future as well, so please, continue to make smart, selfless decisions when it comes to protecting yourself and your community from the transmission of COVID-19," he continued. "Please continue to support the local businesses who have struggled beneath the burden of pandemic restrictions."

McNamara also thanked Essex County staff and residents for their patience and cooperation over the course of the pandemic and for abiding by public health restrictions.

The Essex County Civic Centre will reopen to the public on Monday, May 2.