Declaration of Municipal Emergency ends in Windsor

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens, City administration and public health officials have ended the Declaration of Municipal Emergency that was first put in place two years ago.

Following the provincial and federal government's easing of COVID-19 restrictions, Dilkens says the declaration could be ended.

"It's now time to figure out how to live with the virus," he continued. "We see the world starting to open up in terms of travel, mask wearing being optional in many locations and I think people have taken the steps to get vaccinated to do the best thing they can do at the current time and will continue to do so."

Dilkens says masking requirements will remain in place at city hall, and that staff members still need to be vaccinated.

"What we want to do is see how things un-roll in the community, of course March Break, this is the first day back for many students and so over the next 10 days to two weeks we'll have a better sense of whether there's more spread in the community and we'll make a decision moving forward with our staff from there."

He says city council will continue to support businesses after the pandemic and into 2022.

"We recognize that COVID has been hard on many small businesses and families throughout the community and we want to do anything we can to help them get back on their feet, to help support them, getting customers back into their restaurants, bars and patios and feel safe to do so. We want to support that initiative and I imagine it will continue all through this year," Dilkens said.

During the course of the pandemic the City of Windsor has made an effort to aid those effected by waiving fees for outdoor patios and supporting small businesses.