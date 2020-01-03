iHeartRadio
Deer Cull Set for Point Pelee National Park

A deer cull is taking place at Point Pelee National Park beginning next week.

For public safety reasons, the park will be closed from January 9 to January 24, 2020.

The park can sustain and support 24 to 32 deer, but due to the mild winters with light snow and a lack of predators such as wolves and cougars, the white-tailed deer population has grown to three to four times higher at the park.

The deer pose a serious threat to forest and savannah health as they eat native plants faster than the plants can grow.

The deer reduction takes place in collaboration with the Caldwell First Nation.
  

