deGrom Bothered by Bad Back

Jacob deGrom exited an intrasquad game because of back tightness, and the New York Mets' ace was scheduled for an MRI.

Manager Luis Rojas says a frustrated deGrom left Tuesday night's camp outing after one inning at Citi Field.

The team was awaiting test results, and deGrom is day to day.

Any significant injury to the two-time Cy Young Award winner would be an enormous blow to New York during a season shortened to 60 games by the coronavirus.

The right-hander had been scheduled to start on opening day July 24 against Atlanta, but that appears in jeopardy now.

The Mets already are minus No. 2 starter Noah Syndergaard, who will miss the entire season following Tommy John surgery.

with files from Associatred Press