Delayed Opening for Lakeview Park Marina

The opening of Lakeview Park Marina has been delayed because of construction complications and COVID-19.

According to a letter distributed to seasonal boaters, the construction of the new marina is progressing well and in the coming weeks, people can expect to see the remaining docks anchored into place as work on the electrical and water supply lines continues.

“There have been some unforeseen complications encountered during the course of the work which has impacted our budget and timeline,” says Trese MacNeil Coordinator, Community Sports Services. “We were successful in obtaining additional funding from Council this past Wednesday, March 25, which will allow us to complete the marina installation without reducing the scope of work.”

The completion time of this, and other city projects, is being impacted by the current State of Emergency in the City of Windsor and the Province of Ontario therefore, a firm opening date cannot be determined at this time.

According to MacNeil, administration is continuing to work with the contractor to mitigate the delay to every extent possible.

Because the marina is deemed a construction site under health & safety regulations, the launch ramps will also remain closed to the public during construction.