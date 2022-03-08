iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Delays can be expected at public drop off depot in Windsor

AM800-NEWS-Essex-Windsor-Solid-Waste-Authority-drop-off-Google-Maps

Anyone going to the public drop off depot in Windsor should expect some delays.

The Essex-Windsor Solid Waste Authority is advising residents and business owners that there may be delays at the Public Drop Off Depot at 3560 North Service Rd. E. as a result of construction on site.

The delays are expected to last until March 14.

To avoid unnecessary delays, the solid waste authority recommends that any non-urgent trips to the Public Drop Off Depot be postponed until after this timeframe.

Further information will be shared as it is made available.

12

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events