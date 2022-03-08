Delays can be expected at public drop off depot in Windsor

Anyone going to the public drop off depot in Windsor should expect some delays.

The Essex-Windsor Solid Waste Authority is advising residents and business owners that there may be delays at the Public Drop Off Depot at 3560 North Service Rd. E. as a result of construction on site.

The delays are expected to last until March 14.

To avoid unnecessary delays, the solid waste authority recommends that any non-urgent trips to the Public Drop Off Depot be postponed until after this timeframe.

Further information will be shared as it is made available.