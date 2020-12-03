Delays Reported at Windsor COVID-19 Assessment Centre

People in Windsor-Essex are having to wait longer to get a COVID-19 test.

Windsor-Essex County Health Unit CEO Theresa Marentette says it's taking up to three days to get an appointment at the Windsor Regional Hospital, Ouellette Campus, assessment centre.

"Also, with the decreased capacity of our staff to notify people in a timely manor, and then the ability to get the results so all of that combined, there is a little bit of a delay in people getting tested and then getting their results," she says.

When it comes to results, Marentette says most people will receive them anywhere from 24-48 hours after the test.

"As soon as they're posted the person would get to check their results online," she says. "And often the person will know even before our health unit reaches them so, if that,s the case and we haven't reached out to you yet, stay isolated, monitor your symptoms and you will hear from us.'"

Marentette says part of the pressure on the testing centre is coming from an outbreak at Windsor Regional Hospital Ouellette Campus.

"I think as things resolve in the hospital, the access to the assessment centre and having more staff will decrease those wait times," she says. "So we will continue to work with them, but I believe it's the pressure of the current outbreak."

There is still just one assessment centre in Windsor, available to people who are experiencing symptoms and appointments can be booked online.

There are also four Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacies offering tests to people who are not experiencing symptoms.