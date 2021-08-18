Delta Variant Detected in Additional COVID-19 Outbreaks in Windsor-Essex

The health unit has announced additional COVID-19 outbreaks in Windsor-Essex.

According to the health unit, there are now five workplace outbreaks, one community outbreak and one outbreak at a long-term care home.

The outbreak at the long-term care home is at the Village at St. Clair where three staff members have tested positive and the Delta Variant has been detected.

The community outbreak has been listed as "St. Anne's Parish/Pelee Winery Wedding – Tecumseh/Kingsville," where the Delta Variant was also identified.

For the workplace outbreaks, two are in food and beverage, one is in construction, one is professional services and one is in manufacturing.

The Delta Variant has been detected in all the workplace outbreaks except the outbreak within professional services.



