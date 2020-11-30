Delti Chi Responds to Windsor Chapter Controversy

The international headquarters of Delta Chi has released a statement following allegations of hateful and racist messages exchanged between members of the local chapter of the fraternity.

According to the statement the international headquarter of the Delta Chi Fraternity, located in Indianapolis, IN, is aware of the reported actions involving members of the Windsor Chapter. and has initiated an investigation into the evidence provided and the conduct of members of both alumni and undergraduate status.

“I am appalled and disgusted at what was presented to the University and our International Headquarters,” said Jerod Breit, Executive Director of Delta Chi. “That anyone, let alone members of Delta Chi, would say or believe in what these students, many now alumni, have expressed is deeply disturbing. This speech and these actions have absolutely no place anywhere, especially chapters of The Delta Chi Fraternity. The International Headquarters of the Fraternity will seek the maximum penalty, permanent expulsion of members for conduct unbecoming, for violations of Delta Chi Law, and for violations of Delta Chi Basic Expectations numbers 2,3,8,9, and 11.”

The statement goes on to say that the Windsor chapter has been placed in conservatorship, suspended the student membership of all undergraduates, and ceased operations indefinitely, pending the outcome of the commission hearing.

Following the hearing, the international headquarters says it will seek a permanent suspension of the charter.

The University of Windsor has also brought on three experts to investigate alleged hateful and racist messages exchanged between members of the local chapter of the Delta Chi fraternity.