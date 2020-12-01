Demand for Real Christmas Trees Jumps

Canadians looking to buy a real Christmas tree this season should start shopping now, if you haven't already.

According to the Canadian Christmas Tree Growers Association, 2020 will be a record year for sales.

Which according to Ovide Bastien of Bastien tree Farm in Essex, is on par with what he has seen so far in 2020.

"This was our first weekend last weekend, Saturday was our busiest day ever in the history of being open," he says. "We're usually busy but we were about 25 per cent busier than normal."

Bastien says COVID-19 protocols are in place at his farm, adding "Of course all of our employees are masked, we have social distancing signs, we spent quite a bit on signage everywhere to keep everyone social distancing, hand sanitizer at every station of the farm and we had to shut down our concession stand. We no longer are sitting people inside, it's just takeout."

To make sure his business was operating safely, Bastien says he brought the health unit in for a check.

"Regardless of what's going on with COVID-19, we bring them in every year anyway because we want to do things right and we have a detailed stamp of approval on our door, so they [customers] know that we've been approved by them."

Because demand has been so high, Bastien suggests checking the Bastien Tree Farm website for updates on availability and sizes of trees.

The Canadian Christmas Tree Growers Association also says most wholesale farmers have already broken sales records this year, with much of the demand coming from vendors in the United States.

— With files from The Canadian Press