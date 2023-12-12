Demand strong for annual turkey giveaway

Registration for the 9th annual Angie Goulet & Associates Christmas Turkey Giveaway has now closed.

It took place Tuesday, December 5 and closed within five hours after receiving 1000 requests.

Steve Blais is Team General Manager with Angie Goulet & Associates at ReMax Preferred Realty and says there were about 100 registrations in the first four minutes.

"We were really expecting the same in fact even more demand as more people know about the program and kind of expect it every year," says Blais. "Each year we get calls from people in anticipation of the event coming up asking when it's going to be and so on and so on."

Food packages included a frozen turkey, stuffing and instant mashed potatoes, December 21, 2022 (Photo by AM800's Rob Hindi)

He says this year volunteer drivers will be delivering the turkey packages to those who registered.

"We won't have the public come to our location anymore, we're just going to have the drivers come, we'll pack everything up over here," he says. "The drivers just come at a specified time block and then they just drive up, they open up their trunk we load up their 10 to 12 turkey dinners and hand them a route and they drive off and deliver them."

The turkey dinners will be handed out on December 21.