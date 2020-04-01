Demand Up at Local Salvation Army

The Salvation Army in Windsor is seeing an increase due COVID-19.

Demand is up at all sites in the region and there is a need for perishable and non-perishable food items, according to Spokesperson

Lieutenant Gina Haggett.

"We are looking for food, both perishable and non-perishable foods for our food bank as well as bread and other types of foods that we can use in our community meals as well as giving out to our food bank," says Haggett.

She says the Salvation Army continues to provide food for the food bank and its community meals.

"We're still open, still serving the public and we'll continue to do as safely as we can to keep our clients and guests safe as much as possible, our employees and anyone else who enters into our facilities or around our facilities," says Haggett.

The numbers are climbing, especially from a food perspective, Haggett adds.

"Individuals that are out of work now, they're looking at their cupboards and they just don't have the resources to go out to the grocery store like you or I might but the Salvation Army is there, we're providing food to our food banks to anyone in need."

Haggett says the best way to donate right now is by phone (1-800-Sal-Army) or visiting the Salvation Army's website.

The Salvation Army in Windsor is located on Church Street.