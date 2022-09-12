Dementia numbers on the rise locally and throughout Canada

A new study shows, Dementia numbers are on the rise locally and throughout the country.

According to the Alzheimer Society of Canada, in 2020 there were around 597,300 Canadians struggling with dementia and by 2030 numbers are expected to hit around 1 million.

By 2050 the Alzheimer's society expects the numbers to reach around 1.7 million Canadians.

Locally around 8,300 people are living with dementia.

Speaking on AM800's Live and Local with Kyle Horner, the CEO of the Alzheimer's Society in Windsor-Essex Sally Bennett Olczak says these numbers are not surprising.

She says the reason for climbing cases is due in part to people living a lot longer than they use to.

"As we age the percentage of people with dementia increases, so much so that by 85 or 90 ,one in two people will have cognitive challenges or dementia. Those statistics in the 80 to 90 group and the 90 to 100, those who are 100 and up are increasing all the time."

Olczak says she loves to serve and care for people impacted by dementia.

She says people with dementia come from all walks of life.

"It's our continued honour to serve and care for people impacted by dementia. There is the younger population in the ages of 40 to 65 that may have the diagnosis of dementia or are living with dementia, that's 5 or 7 per cent of people but the majority are 65 and up."

She says there are many ways to help and support people who have dementia locally.

"We have lots of programs, education and support for a person living with dementia and their care partners, caregiver support groups for the care partners in various forms in the city and the county and we have day program sites at the Alzheimer's Society at our Walkerville location."

She says by 2030 they expect around 11,000 people to have dementia locally.

A cure for Alzheimer's and dementia is yet to be discovered.

