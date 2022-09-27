Demolition of 256 Dalhousie in Amherstburg sees final approval from council

A building that has been the talk of the town in Amherstburg will be demolished.

The Notice of Intent to Demolish 256 Dalhousie Street was received and unanimously approved by Amherstburg council on Monday night.

The town received a letter on September 1 from Colleen and Richard Peddie indicating their intent to demolish the structure.

256 Dalhousie Street has also been removed from the listed properties of cultural heritage value or interest on the Heritage Register.

The Peddie's are looking to replace the building, with a premium 12-suite hotel which will all have balconies. The new building will also have a river-facing restaurant, and a retail shop facing Dalhousie.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Colleen and Richard Peddie

Residents next door at 252 Dalhousie Street, expressed their concerns during Monday night's council meeting about the demolition of the property and about the new hotel being built.

Colleen Fox, Salmoni Condominium Owner, says the proposed four-storey building will be only four feet away from the Salmoni building.

She says the loss of the view will have a negative impact on those living in the Salmoni building.

"The loss of all sunlight, and much of the daylight coming through the 20 windows and three French doors that are on that side, the south side, of the condo is very undesirable to say the least."

Councillor Michael Prue says he understands why residents are upset, but there isn't much council can do to stop the demo.

"I don't know that we have any choice but to approve of the demolition, that's all I'm going to speak to. I'm sorry for the people who come here with expectations that cannot be met but when someone wants to demolish a property the only way the town can stop it is if it is a heritage property, and the Heritage Committee has said it no longer is."

Richard Peddie says upon demolition approval, the construction turn-around will be quick.

"We would hope to demolish the site before Christmas. And if we're lucky, to get cement base in the ground by December. Our architect is here, we're looking at some very unique designs that go quickly, efficiently, an reduce time spent on the lot."

The Peddie's say the total estimated cost of the hotel development is undetermined as of now.

The designs of the hotel will be done by Windsor firm Architectural Design Associates.