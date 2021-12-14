Demolition work in downtown Wheatley to wrap up this week

Demolition work at the site of an explosion in downtown Wheatley is expected to be finished by the end of this week.

Officials with the Municipality of Chatham-Kent say as soon as the demolition is completed, excavation will begin.

Chatham-Kent General Manager of Infrastructure and Engineering Services Thomas Kelly said the process is proceeding on schedule.

"The excavation will go hand in hand with the pathway analysis," Kelly said. "The analysis is a key factor in determining how the gas is reaching the surface and gives us important Information we can use for remediation."

Crews demolish a building on Erie Street North in downtown Wheatley at the site of an explosion Aug. 26, 2021. Dec. 14, 2021 (Photo courtesy of the Municipality of Chatham-Kent)

The practice of allowing residents into the evacuation zone to return to their homes for brief period to retrieve some of their personal property has been on hold while the current demolition work plan takes place.

"We will resume allowing residents to return as soon it is safe to do so, but the current work Is critical to the long-term resolution of the problem. If there are any gaps in the work plan, temporary access will be restarted." said Kelly.

The Aug. 26 explosion on Erie Street North, suspected to be caused by a gas leak, levelled a building and damaged several others while several people were injured and required medical attention.

Golder and Associates, which is helping with the investigation, has confirmed in late October the location of an abandoned gas well adjacent to the site of the explosion.