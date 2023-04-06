Demonstrators hijack special Essex County Council meeting
The Warden of Essex County Council has had enough.
Hilda MacDonald shutdown a special county council meeting Wednesday night after demonstrators hijacked the meeting.
"If they see this as a win, it was not a win," says MacDonald. "It was a lost to them and it was a loss to anyone else that needed to hear or wanted to have input into the official plan."
The meeting was suppose to deal with the county's new official plan but roughly 270 protestors were inside and outside of council chambers at the Essex Civic Centre protesting a so-called "15-minute city."
Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, MacDonald says the demonstrators were yelling and swearing at council members.
She says it was quite a show and says it was frightening and sad.
"We will not be yelled at, we will not be sworn at, that is not how you behave and that's not how you get your story told," she says.
MacDonald adds the public meeting could be held at a larger location to accomodate more people but says council doesn't want to be abused again.
MacDonald says the chamber was packed to fire capacity.
"I think that's about 135 people and there were about the same amount out in the corridor holding up signs 15 minute cities and I started the meeting and right away, yelling and screaming," says MacDonald. "Well we tried, I did the introduction and said this is not about 15 minute cities and it was just constant disruption."
She says county councillors are always willing to listen but also have a limit.
"My councillors on my right side with their backs to the door way, where the people were out in the lobby couldn't hear because of the yelling and the swearing," says MacDonald. "So we had to shut it down and how unfortunate."
MacDonald adds a debrief will be held Thursday to determine next steps.
"Do we go to a bigger venue and be abused again, I don't know," says MacDonald. "Do we do it virtually, I don't know. "We now had the opportunity legally we've done the public forum, we wouldn't have to do it again so there needs to be some conversation."
The regular Essex County Council meeting which was scheduled to take place after the special meeting was also called off.
A "15-minute city" is an urban planning concept where daily necessities and services can be reached through a 15-minute walk or bike ride from any point in the city.
Daily necessities and services include work, shopping, education, health care and entertainment.