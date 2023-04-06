Demonstrators hijack special Essex County Council meeting

The Warden of Essex County Council has had enough.

Hilda MacDonald shutdown a special county council meeting Wednesday night after demonstrators hijacked the meeting.

"If they see this as a win, it was not a win," says MacDonald. "It was a lost to them and it was a loss to anyone else that needed to hear or wanted to have input into the official plan."

The meeting was suppose to deal with the county's new official plan but roughly 270 protestors were inside and outside of council chambers at the Essex Civic Centre protesting a so-called "15-minute city."

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, MacDonald says the demonstrators were yelling and swearing at council members.

She says it was quite a show and says it was frightening and sad.

"We will not be yelled at, we will not be sworn at, that is not how you behave and that's not how you get your story told," she says.

MacDonald adds the public meeting could be held at a larger location to accomodate more people but says council doesn't want to be abused again.