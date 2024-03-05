Denver Broncos inform QB Russell Wilson they'll release him when new league year begins

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. - The Denver Broncos on Monday told Russell Wilson they're going to release him next week, just 18 months after signing the quarterback to a five-year, $242 million contract extension.

Wilson went 11-19 in Denver. He had an awful first season under Nathaniel Hackett, but bounced back last season under Sean Payton.

However, Payton benched Wilson for the final two games of the season.

Wilson is 35 years old and is entering his 13th NFL season in 2024.