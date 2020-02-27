Deputy Chief Hill Announces His Retirement

The Deputy Chief of Windsor police is calling it a career.

Brad Hill announced his retirement at Thursday afternoon's board meeting.

He has been with the service for the last 36-years holding a number of positions including deputy chief for the past two.

"I have very much enjoyed my career with the Windsor Police Service," says Hill. "I think we have a fantastic organization and we have fantastic people to take us into the next century. I've been here for literally five decades. This is the fifth decade that I've worked with the Windsor Police Service and it's been a fantastic career, I've been very fortunate."

Hill was first hired in 1984 as a cadet.

"I was promoted in 1985 to a constable and progressed from there," says Hill. "I spent a lot of time in our Major Crimes Branch and our Investigation Division which is really the highlight of my career and some of the best times in my career and I was also very fortunate to work in our drug squad and our intelligence branches as Staff Sergeant in both of those areas."

Hill says he has worked for Windsor police his entire policing career.

"Municipal policing is much different than other forms of policing and Windsor is where I'm born and raised," says Hill. "Windsor is what I know and I would have never even considered going some where else once I came here. "I never intended of being a policeman, it was never my goal, I didn't grow up wanting to be a police officer. It was an opportunity that came to me and it became available and I have loved being a policeman."

His last day on the job is April 8th.

A replacement has not been named.