Deputy fire chief reflects on busy Thursday for fire crews

Thursday was a very busy day for firefighters in and around Windsor-Essex.

Fire crews responded to four fires that broke out within a span of 15 hours in various parts of the city.

The first was reported around 3 a.m. on County Road 42 between Lauzon Road and County Road 11, the second about an hour and a half later on Tuscarora Street between Mercer Street and Glengarry Avenue.

Later in the day around 2 p.m., crews were called about a fire at the former Windsor Arena and then shortly before 4 p.m. a fire broke out at the at the Novolletto Sports Complex in Mac Mac Park.

Deputy fire chief Jamie Waffle joined AM800's The Morning Drive on Friday, and says it's a pretty uncommon thing to see.

"I mean it's not unusual on occasion to see more than one fire, or multiple fires, but to see so many in a short period of time yesterday it really put the resources to test that's for sure."

Waffle says even the with the damage sustained, to come away from four fires in a day with only a few minor injuries is a small victory.

"Two minor injuries to our people at the Tuscarora fire, treated and released type thing and will be back to work," he continued. "No deaths, for sure in all this considering the amount that our people worked yesterday to walk away safe and sound is good for us."

He says a safety key for residents remains having functioning smoke alarms in your home or apartment.

"Making sure that their checked on a regular basis, making sure that batteries are changed throughout the year. That is imperative because the way in which fire spreads once it takes hold of a building is very fast, so I can't stress that enough," Waffle said.

Given the amount of fires in one day, Waffle says it's a good time to remind people to be safe around their homes especially when it comes to cooking and smoking.

Because he says while they aren't related to the Thursday incidents, those are two of the most common causes of fires which are also very preventable.