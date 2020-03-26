Deputy PM Addresses Military at Border Concerns

The Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister are speaking out after reports that the U.S. is considering posting American soldiers near the border with Canada.

Chrystia Freeland and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau separately confirmed a report first distributed by Global News that the U.S. has raised the idea of deploying its military within reach of the Canadian border under the pretence of protecting Americans from the novel coronavirus.

“What we have said is, ‘We really do not believe at all that there would be a public-health justification for you to take this action, of course it's up to you to decide for yourselves.’ And we've said we really don't think this is the right way to treat a trusted friend and military allys” says Freeland.

"Keeping the border free of military presence is an important symbol of the close ties between the Canada and the U.S. and their close military partnership," Freeland adds.

“Canada and the U.S. have the longest unmilitarized border in the world, and it is very much in both of our interests for it to remain that way,” Trudeau said during his daily appearance outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa.

Both Canada and the U.S. governments announced a 30-day joint agreement that includes immediately returning any illegal migrants to the country from which they arrived, or to their countries of origin.

Canada has since also imposed a mandatory quarantine on anyone entering the country, regardless of whether or not they have symptoms of COVID-19; with the promise of steep fines or even jail time for violators.

— With files from The Canadian Press