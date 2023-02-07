Deputy PM Freeland calls bridge blockade 'threat to Canada's economic well-being'

The deputy prime minister of Canada is calling the illegal blockade of the Ambassador Bridge one year ago today a "threat to Canada's economic well-being."

Speaking Monday at Reko Automation in Lakeshore, Chrystia Freeland says the government is very aware of the hardship that the illegal blockade posed on the people of Windsor, their family lives, economic lives and in the real threat that it posed to the future of this community.

"That illegal blockade was a threat to Canada's economic well-being, it was a threat to our reputation as a reliable trading partner and a reliable investment destination," she says.

Photo courtesy of @_OnLocation_ via Twitter

On Feb. 7, 2022, a group of people stopped their vehicles along Huron Church Road heading to the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, protesting COVID-19 restrictions and mandates.

The protest would halt traffic until Feb. 13, 2022, when police officers moved in the clear access to the roadway.

Police would end up closing off access routes along Huron Church Road for weeks following the blockade amid concerns another protest could reemerge and further impact cross border traffic and trade.

It's estimated the blockade halted $2.3-billion in trade at the crossing linking Windsor and Detroit.

Freeland says the blockade was a threat to jobs that are here.

"The decision that our government took was a very serious one. It was a decision that wasn't easy to take but looking at everybody here, I want to tell you it was the right thing to do," she says. "Our government, all our levels of government are able to act together and maintain Canada's access to world markets, that's what we did."

As a result of the blockade in Windsor, and protests in Ottawa and Alberta, the federal government used the Emergencies Act to active certain powers to resolve the situation.

On April 25, 2022, the Government of Canada established the Public Order Emergency Commission to inquire into the circumstances that led to the declaration of emergency that was in place from Feb. 14-23, 2022, and the measures taken for dealing with the emergency.

Public Order Emergency Commission has until Feb. 20, 2023 to submit it's final report to Parliament -- and release it to the public -- within 360 days of the emergency declaration being revoked.

The blockade cost the City of Windsor over $6.8-million to manage and end, with the federal government announcing on Dec. 29, 2022 that it would provide funding to cover all those costs.