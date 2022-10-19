Deputy Prime Minister in Windsor for APMA conference

Canada's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance was in Windsor on Wednesday, to speak at the Automotive Parts Manufacturer's Association's (APMA) 70th Annual Conference.

Chrystia Freeland delivered a speech about the Canadian economy and the opportunities that lie ahead for automotive workers and businesses.

Freeland spoke about investments the federal government has already made in supporting the electric vehicle industry, and how recent developments in North America will benefit the industry.

In particular, she mentioned the Inflation Reduction Act that was signed in the U.S. which Canada lobbied hard to make sure moved that country from 'Buy American' to 'Buy North American'.

"On critical minerals, metals, and electric vehicles. This historic measure builds on the new NAFTA trade deal, and it will help guarantee jobs in the car sector today and for the generations to come," she stated.

Freeland says as the energy transition continues to accelerate in the months and years ahead, Canada will be ready to take advantage.

She says the federal government has already been making investments to prepare for the shift.

"With Canada's first critical minerals strategy and a Canada Growth fund that will attract the billions of dollars in new private capital that our economy needs. All the while creating great jobs for Canadian workers."

The federal government has a strong industrial policy, according to Freeland, which is committed to investing in the green transition.

She says taking an approach that invests in workers for today's economy and tomorrow's presents a historic opportunity.

"To build an economy that will deliver great jobs and prosperity for generations to come," she continued. "This is a once in a generation opportunity for Canada."

Freeland closed by speaking about the need to take real action to tackle the current productivity challenge she describes as the country's achilles' heel.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi