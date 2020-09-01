Derby Favourite Draws Post Position 17

Tiz the Law is the 3-5 morning-line favourite for the 146th Kentucky Derby and will attempt to become the first winner from the No. 17 post position.

The posts were drawn Tuesday for Saturday's marquee race for 3-year-olds.

All the race favourites will break from the outside at Churchill Downs. Second choice Honor A. P. _ at 5-1 odds _ drew the No. 16 post.

Authentic is the 8-1 third choice from the far No. 18 slot. That's the post position that last year earned 65-1 long shot Country House the glory _ the colt crossed the finish line second before being awarded the victory with Maximum Security's disqualification for interference.

Tiz the Law is unbeaten in four starts this year and has six wins and a third in seven career races.

The victories include one in the Belmont Stakes, which this year started the Triple Crown series because of the scheduling shakeup caused by the coronavirus.

The Preakness in Baltimore will take place next month.

The Derby is being run without any fans in attendance.



with files from Associated Press