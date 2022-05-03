Design and construction timeline released for new regional hospital

A projected timeline has now been established to build the new Windsor-Essex Acute Care Hospital.

Specific details were released Tuesday as part of Infrastructure Ontario’s May 2022 Market Update indicating the tendering process will start in early 2025 and construction scheduled to begin in the spring of 2027.

In October 2021, Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Health Minister Christine Elliot announced funding to allow Windsor Regional Hospital to move forward with Stage 2 planning for the new hospital.

In the next few months, a team of architects and engineers will use a Functional Program, developed since the planning funding was announced, to create block schematic plans for the building.

The project team is on track to have this part of the planning ready to submit to the Ministry of Health, along with a revised cost estimate, by early next year.

Following this, additional work is required to further develop the plan and design so it is ready to take to market in 2026.

During this time, the hospital will work closely with Infrastructure Ontario and follow a detailed process to select a developer to further the design into the working drawings required to build the hospital and complete the project.

The construction period is expected to last approximately four years.

The new hospital is going to be built on a piece of land at County Road 42 and the 9th Concession, not far from Windsor Airport.