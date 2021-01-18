Design Plans to be Released this Week for New School in Kingsville

Excitement is building in the Town of Kingsville.

This Thursday the Greater Essex County District School Board will be unveiling plans as well as the design for the new K to 12 school.

The $44-million school will be built just off Jasperson Lane near Kingsville Arena and is expected to be open at the earliest for the 2023-2024 school year.

Kingsville councillor Thomas Neufeld says this is a buzz in the community for the new school.

"The residents of Kingsville and Harrow are excited perhaps even a bit nervous to see the plans," says Neufeld. "Like I said it's been a long time coming so we've all been anticipating what it's going to look like."

Photo courtesy: Greater Essex County District School Board

He says residents are glad to see the project moving forward.

"There's been a number of setbacks and delays so we are excited to see the process moving forward," says Neufeld. "It's been a couple years delayed and that's what makes the public apprehensive about the whole process is why is it taking so long."

The 196,955 square-foot school will be built for 1,045 elementary and 753 secondary students.

The new school will replace Kingsville District High School, Jack Miner Public School and Kingsville Public School.

The plans will go live on the board's website this Thursday at 6 p.m.

Provincial funding for the school was first announced in April 2016.