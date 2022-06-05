Despite challenges, WECHU CEO grateful for current role

The CEO of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says she is grateful for her new role, despite challenges along the way.

Nicole Dupuis was named CEO of the WECHU in June of last year by Board Chair Gary McNamara.

She assumed her new position on July 1, 2021 after the retirement of former CEO Theresa Marentette.

Dupuis says she is proud of the WECHU's service.

"I have been really grateful to be a part of an incredible team. I probably said that last year but it remains true and I'm proud of our service, and am grateful to work with Dr. Nesathurai this past year."

She says many plans were pushed back.

"I have reflected on the past year," she continued. "I think I was quoted many times saying we'll be working on recovery in my first year but we had many unexpected turns for sure."

Dupuis says she hopes she's done well despite challenges.

"It's been a really challenging year for the community and for us and we've continued to persevere and move forward. I'm glad to see we are at the stage where things are a little bit stable and we can start to work on some other public health issues that are very important," she said.

Before taking on the role of CEO, Dupuis served as the Director of Health Promotion for the WECHU.