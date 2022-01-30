Despite reports, Tom Brady hasn't made up mind on retirement

TAMPA, FLA. - Only Tom Brady could turn a retirement decision into must-see drama.

Despite reports that he is retiring, Brady has told the Tampa Bay Buccaneers he hasn't made up his mind, two people familiar with the details told The Associated Press.

It's unknown when he'll make an announcement, leaving his team guessing and fans hoping for one more run that seems unlikely considering his age and family situation.

A week after leading the Buccaneers back from a 27-3 deficit against the Rams only to watch from the sideline as the defence allowed a game-winning drive, Brady's future took over the NFL landscape one day before a pair of conference championship games.

ESPN first reported Brady's retirement on Saturday, citing unidentified sources. Brady's company posted a tweet indicating he's retiring, and reaction came from around the world congratulating Brady on his career. Even the NFL's Twitter account posted a series of congratulatory messages.

But TB12sports deleted its tweet, and Brady's agent, Don Yee, said the 44-year-old quarterback would be the only person to accurately express his future.

Brady informed Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht he has not made a decision, according to two people who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because of the private nature of the conversations.

A seven-time Super Bowl champion and the NFL's career leader in numerous passing categories, Brady is under contract for 2022, but he has cited a desire to spend more time with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, and three children.

Brady won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots in 20 seasons playing for coach Bill Belichick. He joined the Buccaneers in 2020 and led them to the second Super Bowl title in franchise history.

Widely considered the greatest quarterback to play the game, Brady has won three NFL MVP awards, was a first-team All-Pro three times and was selected to the Pro Bowl 15 times. He is 243-73 in his career in the regular season and 35-12 in the playoffs.

He joined the Buccaneers in 2020 amid a pandemic, instilling a winning culture for a franchise that hadn't won a playoff game in 18 years. With his old friend Rob Gronkowski joining him in Tampa, Brady helped the Buccaneers become the first team to play in a Super Bowl in its stadium. Naturally, Brady won again.

In the 20 seasons he has finished as starter, Brady reached the playoffs 19 times, won 18 division titles, went 10-4 in conference championships and 7-3 in Super Bowls.