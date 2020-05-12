Details Expected Thursday on Reopening Ontario

Expect Ontario to enter stage one on Thursday, of the three-stage plan reopening the province

Speaking on Tuesday afternoon, Premier Doug Ford said the province will allow more low-risk workplaces, seasonal businesses and essential services to reopen but has not provided any specifics

"I'm confident we can move forward," Ford said at Queen's Park on Tuesday. "On Thursday, we will share more details about the next stage of reopening our province."

In late April, the provincial government revealed a three-step plan to gradually reopen the economy.

Stage one includes opening select workplaces that can immediately modify operations to meet public health guidance. Opening some outdoor spaces such as parks and allowing for a greater number of individuals to attend some events. Hospitals would also begin to offer some non-urgent and scheduled surgeries, and other health care services.

Each of the three stages will be monitored by health officials for two to four weeks.

Also on Tuesday, the provincial legislature approved extending the emergency order to June 2.

— With files from CTV Toronto