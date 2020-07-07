Deteriorating Air Quality Prompts Warning from Respiratory Therapist

The heat and humidity has been plaguing Windsor-Essex for a number of days and along with that, a special air quality statement.

Environment Canada issued the statement Monday and again on Tuesday as conditions create elevated pollution levels.

Registered respiratory therapist Chris Haromy is warning people not to ignore symptoms, saying pollution can do serious damage to anyone, but especially those with conditions like asthma or COPD.

"You know your body the best. Sometimes people are putting up with symptoms and not taking measures like sometimes there's a plan in place from their health care provider to take some steps like increasing certain medications to help reduce the symptoms and get them back under control."

Haromy says these are extra challenging times for those with pre-existing conditions.

"It makes sense because their lungs already have challenges and when you add in this extra challenge of air pollution it can make it much more difficult on them," he says.

According to Haromy, elevated temperatures can cause extra trouble as well.

"It makes it more difficult to maintain your normal body temperature and, therefore, you're using a lot more of the vital energy that you need for breathing and other body functions,” he says. “So it also adds that extra factor."

Haromy adds Windsor-Essex is at a higher risk than most regions as pollution tends to drift across the border from the U.S.

The most up to date air quality information can be found on the Health Canada website .

— With files from AM800's Patty Handysides