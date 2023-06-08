Detroit Auto Show returns this September

The Detroit Auto Show is returning this September.

The Auto Show revealed highlights for the show on Wednesday, with new additions this year.

Highlights for this year's show focuses on electric vehicle immersion and reflection of the mobility transformations, with more brands participating, a new EV Experience indoor track, added street course ride-and-drives and an inaugural Mobility Global Forum.

The show, held at Huntington Place in Detroit, will kick off with Media Day, Technology Days/AutoMobili-D and the Mobility Global Forum, as well as the Charity Preview. The official show opens to the public on September 16 and will run until September 24.

According to show officials, the 2023 event will show support from Ford, GM and Stellantis and brand-specific tracks from Jeep, Ram and Ford will return.

Multiple vehicle debuts have also been confirmed for the show, and officials expect double the number of participating brands.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on July 17.

More information on show details, schedules, show times, tickets prices, entertainment and more can be found by clicking here.

The Detroit Auto Show is an annual automotive show, bringing in people from around the world to see the showcase of emerging technologies.