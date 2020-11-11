Detroit Casino Revenue at $101.4 Million for October

Detroit's three casinos are reporting $101.4 million in aggregate revenue for October.

MGM Grand Detroit, MotorCity Casino, and Greektown Casino are operating at 15 per cent capacity due to COVID-19, with table games and slots generating $93.8 million in revenue and sports betting bringing in $7.6 million.

Table games and slot revenue rose 6.7 percent compared to September, and was down 18.9 per cent from October 2019.

Caesars Windsor officially reopened its doors on October 8. The casino in Windsor had been closed since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Only invited guests are being allowed in the casino as part of the initial reopening phase.

With files from the Associated Press