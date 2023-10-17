Detroit casino workers go on strike

(Detroit, MI) -- Workers at Detroit's three casinos walked off the job at noon today after negotiations for a new contract failed.

The workers at MGM Grand, Motor City, and Hollywood Casino at Greektown say they need wages that keep up with inflation and they want better retirement and job security protections.

The Detroit Casino Council has a total of five unions representing workers that include dealers, cleaning staff, food and beverage workers, valets, engineers and other employees.

— with files from MetroSource