Detroit Fireworks Rescheduled to August 31, 2020

This year's Ford Fireworks will take place after all, despite COVID-19.

After it was previously announced the show wouldn't go on as scheduled in June, the Parade Company and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced Wednesday that the 2020 Ford Fireworks will take place on Monday, August 31 as a televised-only show and will be to honour frontline workers and heroes in the battle against COVID-19.

“The valiant and selfless efforts of our health care workers and first responders has been one of the bright spots for our region during this very difficult time,” said Mary Culler, president, Ford Motor Company Fund. “The Ford Fireworks this year will honor them and their brave work.”

“Detroit is one of the most remarkable and resilient cities in America and we are proud to bring the Ford Fireworks to our community in a very special way this year,” said Tony Michaels, President and CEO, The Parade Company. “We have an unwavering commitment to this tradition, which has brought us together as one for over six decades, and are grateful to Mayor Duggan, the City of Detroit, WDIV Local 4 and our many amazing partners who are joining efforts to make this possible.”

Thousands of people crowd the Windsor waterfront each year to watch the fireworks over the Detroit River.

In Detroit, Hart Plaza and other public spaces will not be open.