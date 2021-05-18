Detroit Fireworks Televised Only

For the second year in a row, the Ford Fireworks will be televised only.

Taking place on June 28, the world-class show which typically takes place over the Detroit River will instead take place at Lake St. Clair Metropark.

"We are proud to bring the Ford Fireworks to our community in a very special way," said Tony Michaels, President and CEO, The Parade Company. "We have an unwavering commitment to this tradition, which has brought us together as one for over six decades. We are grateful for our many amazing partners who are joining efforts to make this possible."

According to a release, this year's display will include a special salute to teachers and educators and can be seen on on WDIV Local 4.

The Parade Company says it expects an exciting return to Detroit for the Ford Fireworks in 2022.