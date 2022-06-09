Detroit Free Press Marathon returns to Windsor this year

The 45th annual Detroit Free Press Marathon is returning to Windsor after a two year hiatus.

The international half-marathon will once again feature participates heading to Canada using the Ambassador Bridge and returning to the U.S. by using the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel.

The border crossing portion of the half-marathon has not happened in the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Race officials also revealed 'dramatic updates' on Thursday to the course for the first time since 1978.

Photo courtesy: Detroit Free Press Marathon Twitter account (@FreepMarathon)

The course will now highlight some of Detroit's signature neighbourhoods and features to improve the runner experience.

Belle Isle is no longer part of the course.

The three day event kicks of on October 14.

It includes a full marathon, the international half-marathon, the U.S. half-marathon, the five-person marathon relay and several other events.

More than 20,000 runners are anticipated to hit the streets of Detroit and Windsor during race weekend.