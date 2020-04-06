Detroit Grand Prix Cancelled



The Detroit Grand Prix has been cancelled.

The race schedule for May 29-31 at Belle Isle Park has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials decided it was not possible to host the event while maintaining the health and safety of spectators, volunteers, employees and participants.

"The Grand Prix is a very important event for Belle Isle Park, the City of Detroit, the City of Windsor and all of southeast Michigan. It is certainly disappointing that it won't take place this year, but the health and safety of everyone at the Grand Prix is always our top priority," said Bud Denker, Chairman of the Detroit Grand Prix.

The next Grand Prix is set for June 4-6, 2021.