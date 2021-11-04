iHeartRadio
Detroit Grand Prix returns to city streets in 2023

(Detroit, MI)  --  The Detroit Grand Prix will return to the city streets beginning in 2023.  

Yesterday, the Detroit city council approved a contract to move the race from Belle Isle to a downtown circuit through 2025.  

The event was first run in 1982 on a city street course before it was relocated.  

The 2022 Grand Prix will be held on Belle Island June 3rd through the 5th. 

- with files from MetroSource

Scott Dixon of New Zealand during qualifying for the Chevrolet Detroit Belle Isle Grand Prix in Detroit, Michigan (Photo courtesy of Robert Laberge/Getty Images)

