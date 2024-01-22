Detroit Lions advance to the NFC championship game

DETROIT - Jared Goff threw two touchdown passes and the Detroit Lions beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-23 in a divisional-round playoff game, lifting the long-suffering franchise into the NFC championship for the first time in 32 years and just the second time in franchise history.

The Lions won two playoff games in a season for the first time since 1957, the last year they won the NFL title.

They will play at San Francisco, the NFC's top seed, next Sunday for a spot in the Super Bowl, a game they have never played in.

Baker Mayfield threw three touchdown passes for the Bucs but he was intercepted by Derrick Barnes to end Tampa Bay's chances.