iHeartRadio
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Detroit Lions advance to the NFC championship game


AM800-News-Lions-Buccs-2024

DETROIT - Jared Goff threw two touchdown passes and the Detroit Lions beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-23 in a divisional-round playoff game, lifting the long-suffering franchise into the NFC championship for the first time in 32 years and just the second time in franchise history. 

The Lions won two playoff games in a season for the first time since 1957, the last year they won the NFL title. 

They will play at San Francisco, the NFC's top seed, next Sunday for a spot in the Super Bowl, a game they have never played in. 

Baker Mayfield threw three touchdown passes for the Bucs but he was intercepted by Derrick Barnes to end Tampa Bay's chances.

12

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE