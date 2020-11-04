Detroit Lions Placing LB Davis on COVID-19 List
The Detroit Lions are placing another player on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
The team announced they have put linebacker Jarrad Davis on the COVID list, which was created for a player who either tests positive or was around someone who has.
Davis becomes the eighth player on the Lions to land on the list this season.
The fourth-year pro has 18 total tackles in seven games this season.
The 3-and-4 Lions are scheduled to visit the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday.
With files from the Associated Press