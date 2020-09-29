Detroit Named Nation's Most Dangerous City

The FBI says Detroit is the nation's most dangerous city.

According to recent statistics, the violent crime rate in 2019 did fall from 2018 levels, but there still over 13-thousand murders, rapes, assaults and robberies.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig says the number of illegal guns in the city and people using them to settle disputes are a couple of reasons the violent crime rate is high. He's also concerned about the rate for 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Non-fatal shootings so far this year are up by 50 pe cent while the homicide rate is 23 per cent higher over 2019.

— With files from Metro Source