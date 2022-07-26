Detroit Piston players to wear teal jersey's after more than 20 years

Detroit Pistons fans will feel a sense of déjà vu next season.

The NBA team announced that for the 2022-23 season, the players will wear teal jersey's once again.

The team hasn't wore the colour since the 2001.

Many fans commented on a social media post from the team, sharing their excitement for the throwback jersey's.

The uniform is identical to the original with yellow, black, and red on the teal jersey with the horsehead on the chest.