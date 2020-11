The Detroit Pistons and Atlanta Hawks are making a trade.

The Pistons are acquiring center Dewayne Dedmon from the Hawks in exchange for guards Tony Snell and Khyri Thomas.

Dedmon spent time last season with Atlanta and Sacramento, averaging 5.8 points and 5.7 rebounds in a combined 44 games.

Snell posted eight points and 2.2 assists in 59 games.

