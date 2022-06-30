Detroit Red Wings announce Derek Lalonde as the 28th head coach in franchise history

The Detroit Red Wings announce that the team has named Derek Lalonde as the 28th head coach in franchise history.

Lalonde joins Detroit after winning two Stanley Cups as assistant coach with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

He spent the last four seasons as an assistant coach with the Lightning. During his tenure with Tampa, Lalonde helped the team clinch four-straight postseason berths, highlighted by back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 2019-20 and 2020-21.

Executive vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman made the announcement Thursday.

"I'm very pleased to announce Derek as our new head coach," Yzerman said. "He has proven himself as an excellent coach at every level and has spent the last four seasons in the National Hockey League as part of a very successful program in Tampa Bay. We feel he is ready to take the next step in his career as the head coach of the Detroit Red Wings."

Detroit Red Wings Governor, President and CEO also welcomed Lalonde to the team.

"On behalf of the entire organization, I'd like to welcome Derek, his wife, Melissa, and their three children - Alex, Luke, and Abby - into our Red Wings family."

Lalonde added that he's thrilled to be named head coach of the Red Wings.