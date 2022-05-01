Detroit Red Wings fire head coach

The Detroit Red Wings wasted no time making changes for next season.

General manager Steve Yzerman fired head coach Jeff Blashill a day after another disappointing season for the Original Six franchise came to a close.

The Red Wings haven't made the playoffs since Blash-ill's first season in 2015-16 when they lost in the first round.

Detroit's string of seasons without appearing in the playoffs stretched to six years after being in 25 straight postseasons and winning four Stanley Cups.