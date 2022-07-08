Detroit Red Wings name Bob Boughner associate coach
Bob Boughner is headed to the Motor City.
He has been named associate coach of the Detroit Red Wings.
The Windsor native recently served as head coach of the San Jose Sharks for parts of three seasons.
He was let go by the Sharks last Friday.
Boughner also coached the Florida Panthers and was an assistant coach for the Sharks and Columbus Blue Jackets.
He guided the Windsor Spitfires to two-straight Memorial Cup and OHL championships.
Boughner was originally selected by Detroit in the second round, 32nd overall in the 1989 NHL Entry Draft.
The Red Wings also announced the hiring of Alex Westlund.
He will serve as the team's goaltending coach.