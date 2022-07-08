Detroit Red Wings name Bob Boughner associate coach

He was let go by the Sharks last Friday .

The Windsor native recently served as head coach of the San Jose Sharks for parts of three seasons.

He has been named associate coach of the Detroit Red Wings.

Bob Boughner is headed to the Motor City.

Boughner also coached the Florida Panthers and was an assistant coach for the Sharks and Columbus Blue Jackets.

He guided the Windsor Spitfires to two-straight Memorial Cup and OHL championships.

Boughner was originally selected by Detroit in the second round, 32nd overall in the 1989 NHL Entry Draft.

The Red Wings also announced the hiring of Alex Westlund.

He will serve as the team's goaltending coach.