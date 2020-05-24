Detroit River Canadian Cleanup Looking for Angler Input

Do you fish in the Detroit River? Do you eat what you catch?

If so, the Detroit River Canadian Cleanup wants to hear from you.

The conservation and research organization is collecting information to help guide future research and education.

Coordinator Jacqueline Serran says the information collected will also help in monitoring and remediation efforts in the Detroit River watershed.

She says they're looking for more details on angler's consumption habits.

"We're looking for what species of fish they eat from the river, how often they eat them and then who they're sharing the fish with that they catch from the river. Are they sharing with their friends, relatives or are they just keeping it to themselves for themselves to eat?"

Serran says the data could help shape future outreach campaigns.

"We're going to compile all the information and it help us, for example, if we find that people are eating fish that have very restrictive consumption advisories on the river we can target our education better and let people know that they shouldn't be eating a lot of the fish that they are catching due to potential contaminants."

She says anglers are reporting walleye populations are up this year in the river.

"We're seeing a lot of responses that people are eating a lot of walleye. So the stocks are pretty high and the fishing is pretty good. A lot of people eat the walleye. Other typical fish are yellow perch, bass, silver bass are what people predominately eat from the river."

The survey is quick and easy and can be done online at detroitriver.ca/fishsurvey.

Gift cards are being offered to participants while supplies last.

— with files from AM800's Patty Handysides