Detroit Tigers fans and downtown business prepares for opening day

Detroit Tigers fans and downtown Windsor businesses are preparing for opening day.

The Detroit Tigers opened the 2023 season on the road but host their home opener today at Comerica Park against the Boston Red Sox.

The downtown Loose Goose location is preparing for large crowds for the day, especially due to being in close proximity to the Windsor International Transit Terminal where many Tigers fans will be taking the Tunnel Bus into Detroit.

It will be first-come first-serve for those looking to sit at the restaurant.

Haley Oglan, General Manager for downtown Loose Goose, says opening day feels like a holiday.

"Any of the home openers for any of the Detroit teams is always a great day for us. It fills us up. Us being walking distance from the bus depot helps as well for people that are coming back and forth to the games. The energy and the passion, and the excitement from everybody, it's just electrifying."

She says it's exciting to see how energized everyone is.

"Especially with what we've had to go through the last couple of years, seeing all of the energy and everyone excited, and happy, and enjoying themselves, just brings a sense of happiness to myself as well as the rest of the staff here."

Oglan says they have something special on the menu for the day.

"We'll be running a Coney dog special. We made a fresh batch of Cincinnati Coney sauce, and we're going to be very excited to have it on special."

The kitchen will be open until midnight. The downtown Loose Goose location is located at 126 Ouellette Avenue.

First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. Those who already have tickets will be able to enter about one hour and 40 minutes before first pitch, around 11:30 a.m.

-with files from AM800's Rob Hindi